Missouri county gun ordinance OKs arrest of federal agents

PRINCETON, Mo. (AP) — A northern Missouri county has approved an ordinance that would allow deputies to arrest federal agents for enforcing certain gun laws.
The ordinance passed this week in Mercer County also seeks to nullify laws or regulations that have a chilling effect on firearm ownership. The rule exempts local law enforcement officers who help federal agents arrest criminal suspects.
University of Missouri law professor Royce de R. Barondes says the county doesn’t have the legal authority to nullify federal laws.
Earlier this month, the Missouri House advanced a bill to ban local police officers from enforcing federal gun laws.