Missouri congress pre-files bills to take on during 2020 election

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Today was the first day members of the Missouri congress could pre-file bills to take on during the 2020 session.

Here’s a look at some of the bills we found today in the house of representatives.

Steve Lynch, from Pulaski County, is planning to work on legislation that would somehow modify terms for house members.

Jeffrey Messenger, representing a portion of Greene County, is hoping to submit a bill that would establish an act called the “Missouri Freedom to Choose Health Care.”

Crystal Quade also pre-filed a bill to give Greene County voters an option to levy a sales tax dedicated to early childhood education programs.

And David Evans from West Plains pre-filed a bill that would ban texting and driving for people of all ages.