Missouri Capitol dome to honor fallen Independence firefighter, along with others

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The dome of the Missouri State Capitol will glow red beginning at sunset on October 2, 2021, until sunrise on October 3, 2021. Governor Parson said the light will honor fallen firefighters, including David Jameson, Jr.

The lighting coincides with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and its Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty the previous year. Jameson will also be honored at the national event.

Jameson reported being short of breath at the scene of a fire in May of 2020. When other firefighters returned to the truck, they found Jameson unresponsive. The 52-year-old later died at a hospital. Jameson was a 23-year-veteran firefighter and also the father of 10 children.

Gov. Parson said he ordered the tribute to make sure sacrifices like Jameson’s are remembered.

“We light the Capitol red to honor our fallen firefighters here in Missouri and across the nation who gave their lives in service to their communities. The sacrifices that firefighters everywhere make will never be forgotten,” Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women willingly endure to protect us, we must remember the importance of fire safety and commit to fire prevention.”

Parson said the color red was chosen because it universally represents firefighters.

Missouri will also honor fallen fighters with events at the state’s Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City beginning October 9. The Fire Fighters Association of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil that evening. The next day there will be a memorial service in which the names of Missouri firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for their service during 2020 will be added to a monument wall.