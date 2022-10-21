JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson has ordered the Capitol Dome to be lit pink tonight, Friday, October 21, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The dome will be lit at sunset and remain lit until sunrise the next morning to remember those lost to the disease, and recognize survivors, those who are fighting breast cancer, and medical professionals and researchers.

“We all likely know someone in our lives who have had to face a breast cancer diagnosis,” Governor Parson said. “We light the Capitol pink to recognize our many Missourians affected by breast cancer, those providing support and resources to cancer patients, and those working to find a cure.”

October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the National Breast Cancer Foundation as a way to promote screenings that can detect breast cancer early and raise awareness about the disease.