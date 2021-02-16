Missouri cancels mass vaccination events due to extreme cold

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Because of the severe winter weather, Missouri has canceled its scheduled mass vaccination events through this Friday.

Governor Mike Parson said the weather “threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold” including patients and volunteers.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to reschedule every event. However, people who were already registered are being encouraged to seek out another vaccinator in their region.

Parson said this week’s cancelations does not affect the weekly allocation of vaccine doses.

For additional information and updates on mass vaccination events across the state, visit MOstopsCOVID.com.

