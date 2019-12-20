Missouri boy, 10, dies after falling into water park pool in freezing temps

FERGUSON, Mo. (FOX) — A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday morning, a day after police pulled his body from the icy waters of a Missouri water park.

Police received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Tuesday that a child was “unresponsive” in a pool at January-Wabash Park in Ferguson, law enforcement said in a news release.

Once on the scene, two officers, one with the Calverton Park Police Department, sprung into action, jumping into the water to pull the young boy out.

The responding officers began performing CPR on the boy, who was then transported to the DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton. The two officers also were treated at the hospital and released.

The child, who has not been identified, died in the hospital Wednesday as a result of his injuries, Ferguson Police Chief Jason said in a news release.

“The child passed away this morning at the children’s hospital where he was still receiving medical care,” his statement read. “We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one, you all are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The National Weather Service in St. Louis, just about 12 miles south of Ferguson, reported seeing around 5 inches of snow in the area in the two days before the boy’s death. Temperatures around the time he was in the water were about 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is an updated best estimate of snow and ice that we have accumulated from reports the past two days. The highest totals were in a narrow ban just southeast of St. Louis where as much as 8-9+ inches fell, most of which fell yesterday. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/Ldd7EZK8zP — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 17, 2019

The boy was in the water for an estimated 20 minutes after falling off an icy diving board, FOX2 reported. There was at least one other child at the scene, believed to be the victim’s brother. He did not appear to have been injured.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the water park to see how the children got inside.