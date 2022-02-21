ST. LOUIS–A bill that has not yet made it out of committee would require the installation of ignition interlock devices after someone’s first conviction for driving under the influence.

Under Missouri House Bill 1680, courts could order the devices for at least six months after a first conviction.

The bill’s sponsor, Kansas City area state representative Mark Sharp, says he’s hopeful the change will force potentially impaired drivers to consider other options, including ride-share services, or calling someone else for help.

The bill was heard in the House Committee on Crime Prevention, where the Missouri chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving testified in support.

“An ignition interlock is more effective than license suspension alone, as up to 75 percent of convicted drunk drivers continue to drive on a suspended license. License suspension with the use of an interlock is our best hope for stopping repeat drunk driving,” Allyson Summers, the organization’s Regional Director wrote in testimony for the bill.

According to MADD, 34 states plus Washington, D.C. have all-offender laws on the books.