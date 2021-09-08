Missouri: Beware of this bug

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking people to check their trees for an insect that can feed on roughly a dozen trees common to the state.
While state experts say there are no known infestations of the Asian longhorned beetle in Missouri, they say now is the best time of year to identify tree damage caused by it:
- Large, round exit holes;
- Fine wood shavings collecting around the trunk or on branches
- Leaves on some branches showing fall colors early
What does the insect look like?
- Large beetles with black, shiny bodies and white spots.
- Antennae are long with black and white stripes.
Asian longhorned beetles have been found in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and California.
Conservation officials say one way to prevent its spread is to take firewood far from the area from where it was harvested.
If you think you’ve spotted the beetle or infested trees, you’re encouraged to report them with photos to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Forest Health Staff at Forest.Health@mdc.mo.gov.