WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has now approved plans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious electric vehicle charging network along highways.

The approval means $1.5 billion in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding — $5 billion over five years — will start flowing to states under President Joe Biden’s huge infrastructure law to create a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles. Building out a reliable and convenient network is critical to spur more adoption of the technology, which is itself key to reducing greenhouse emissions that cause global warming.

Federal approval of plans for the last set of 17 states came Tuesday, following the approval for 33 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico earlier this month.

In practical terms, it means residents in some of those states could start seeing shiny new expansions and upgrades to their existing highway EV charging stations by year’s end. Construction of newly located EV charging stations could happen by next spring. Biden has a goal of ultimately installing 500,000 chargers across America and building a network of fast-charging stations across 75,000 miles (120,000 kilometers) of freeways from coast to coast.

Experts say the federal dollars should kickstart more involvement from the private sector to fill in the gaps for EV charging across the U.S. Last year, electric cars were about 5% of new vehicle sales in the U.S. and made up about 0.9% of all vehicles in the nation.

WHICH STATES HAD THEIR PLANS APPROVED TUESDAY?