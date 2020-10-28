FOUND: Yell County Sheriff’s Department found Mary Cordon

UPDATE: The Yell County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas has found Mary Cordon. Thank you to those who shared her photo and searched for her.

DARDENELLE, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas is searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Mary Cordon is a white female, gray hair blue eyes, 130 pounds, five feet and two inches tall, forest green sweater and black skirt.

Mary Cordon

She left her residence in Dardenelle, Arkansas, on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Yell County Sheriff’s Department at (479) 495-4881.

