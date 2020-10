WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department is searching for Rosie Perry.

Perry is a black woman, 73 years old, 110 pounds, 4 feet and 11 inches tall, brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say she may be walking with a cane and was last seen on 507 South Avalon in Arkansas.

If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.