UAMS, Ark. — The UAMS Police Department is searching for a man named John Stinson.

Stinson is a white male with reddish hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 197 pounds and fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, red ball cap and a red bandanna.

Stinson was last known to be at West Markham Street near the UAMS Hospital.

If you have information about this missing person, you are asked to call the UAMS Police Department at (501) 686-7777