MONTREAL, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a missing person alert for 36-year-old Tanner Elmore from Montreal, Missouri.

Elmore was last seen on June 7, 2022, at a Walmart in Camden County. He departed the location in a 2005 to 2007 white Chevy Silverado 1500 four-door truck. Elmore does not own a vehicle.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’11” tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Elmore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.