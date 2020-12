BLACK ROCK, Ark. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man in Arkansas.

Gene Richie Peterson is a white male with short white hair, blue eyes and 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

He was last seen at the Kum & Go in Black Rock, Arkansas, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 886-2525.