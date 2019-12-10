Missing Kansas woman’s body found in Arkansas

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The body of a missing Kansas woman has been found in North Arkansas.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of Sherry Babcock were found around 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Deputies say Babcock’s body was found by two loggers who were working in the Ponca area.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine a cause of death.

Ponca was last seen on Nov. 22 in Ponca, Arkansas.

Her car was found a few days later along with her purse, money, and credit cars.