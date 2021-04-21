FOUND: Independence police found for Elmer Tolle

UPDATE: Elmer W. Tolle was found and is safe.

Thank you to those who shared his photo and searched for him.

Original Story

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The independence Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old man named Elmer W. Tolle.

Tolle is a white male with grey hair, blue eyes, light complexion, 5’10” tall, 175 pounds and walks with a cane. He was wearing a brown fedora hat, blue shirt, brown coat and grey pants.

Police said Tolle got in an argument with his spouse and then left his residence on East 37th Street in Independence, Missouri, in a silver 2014 Subaru Outback with these Missouri license plates: H884C.

Tolle is diagnosed with Dementia and has instability with falls.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.