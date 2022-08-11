WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins.

Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair.

He was last seen at his residence at Parks Creek Road in Grovespring on Wednesday, August 10.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Robbins is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 417-547-7182.