LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Survivor families and friends of 19 Arkansas State Troopers killed in the line of duty spanning the department’s 87-year history will gather at state police administrative headquarters at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 10, for a memorial service honoring the personal sacrifice of each trooper.

According to a press release, the service is being held in advance of National Police Week, which begins Sunday, to allow the Arkansas survivor families to attend services in Washington D.C. next week. Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, will lead the tribute as state troopers from across the state and other law enforcement officers gather around the families of the fallen troopers.

The service will take place in front of the Hall of Honor located off the main lobby of headquarters located at One State Police Plaza Drive, in southwest Little Rock. The Hall of Honor will be opened to families of the troopers killed in service following the memorial service.

During the service Colonel Bryant will announce the recent placement of memorial plaques located in the exit vestibule of the Hall of Honor memorializing the service of two Arkansas State Police K9’s, Charlie and Hemi, who were killed assisting troopers in 2000 and 2018 respectively.