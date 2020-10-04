Medical marijuana in Missouri could be available this month

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County lab’s approval to start testing samples of marijuana means that commercial marijuana for medical use could be on the shelves this month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that EKG Labs in Maryland Heights on Sept. 26 became the first of 10 licensed medical marijuana testers to start operations after passing a state inspection. As a result, marijuana being grown by commercial cultivators may undergo state-required testing for safety and potency.

Once approved, it can be sold at dispensaries. EKG director of operations Natalie Brown says testing could begin in the upcoming week.

Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018.