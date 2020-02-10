Medicaid expansion may be under consideration

Mo. — Missouri’s Medicaid Director will present his budget Tuesday, Feb. 11th, 2020 and some lawmakers say the healthcare of tens of thousands is at stake.

While, according to Missouri Net, Governor Mike Parson has credited Medicaid Director Todd Richardson for finding 84 million dollars in savings, Richardson says there’s more work to do.

During the hearing, we could also see Medicaid expansion discussed. Previously, Richardson and Governor Parson have opposed Medicaid expansion.

Director Richardson says he’s focused on reforming Medicaid, not expanding it, but democrats support the expansion.

