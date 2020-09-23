MDC officials arrest man for multiple counts of theft and wildlife charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation and authorities have arrested a man in possession of stolen property.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect had 22 deer racks that had not been checked in, a large blue catfish the subject admitted to catching on the Mississippi River. The subject did not have a permit, and the fish had gone to waste.

Officers also found other stolen items, including waterfowl decoys stolen from a hunter in St. Charles County.

“The subject was arrested for multiple counts of theft, wildlife charges, and taken to jail for outstanding warrants,” the post says.

The MDC encourages anyone with information regarding wildlife crime to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.