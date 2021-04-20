Mayor Quinton Lucas marries longtime girlfriend, welcomes baby, surprising Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas has tied the knot. He married longtime girlfriend Katherine Carttar earlier this month.

He and his new bride applied for a Jackson County marriage license on April 9. His mother signed the license as a witness and so did the bride’s mother.

The couple is also celebrating the birth of a son. The baby is named Bennett.

“We are proud to announce the birth of our son. Although his first few days have been a bit of a challenge medically, we look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians when the time is right,” Lucas wrote.

This is the first marriage and first child for 36-year-old Lucas.