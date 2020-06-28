Masks mandatory for all visitors, employees in public places in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, masks will be mandatory for all employees or visitors in public places.

That is due to an order from Mayor Quinton Lucas

The order provides exceptions for minors, people who have disabilities, those with respiratory conditions, or who have been told by health professionals not to wear a mask as well as people who are seated in a restaurant and actively engaged in eating or drinking.

The new order goes until July 12.

Kansas City, Kansas is expected to enact a similar requirement soon.