MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A sign war has begun in the streets of Marshfield causing multiple businesses to retaliate against Marshfield McDonald’s initial war declaration.

If you are driving around Marshfield you might have read some strange signs on businesses. The reason is because McDonald’s declared a sign war against their across-the-street neighbor Dairy Queen.

McDonald’s first message, “HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR” was deliberate and straight to the point, however, Dairy Queen’s response, “WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM” was a not so subtle retort. The response officially began the Marshfield Sign War.

If you follow the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, you can find the ongoing battle still taking place.