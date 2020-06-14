Marchers turn out in St. Louis suburb of Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI)– Another active night in St. Louis with four shootings reported through the evening and overnight.

The first one occurred Saturday at 8:15 PM at Skinker and Etzel. On male victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

At 1:33 AM Sunday morning an adult male showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso and shoulder. The victim is in stable condition. The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Salsibury and Hall. The victim is uncooperative.

Shortly after, at 1:55 AM Sunday morning a 36 year old male was shot in the right foot, conscious and breathing, near Chouteau and Broadway.

At 2:48 AM Sunday morning a 35 year old female was shot twice in the arm in the 4500 block of North Broadyway. A 29 year old male also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and both legs. Both victims are conscious and breathing.