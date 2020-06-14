Marchers turn out in St. Louis suburb of Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds marched Saturday throughout the St. Louis area to protest the death of George Floyd.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one of the largest was in Ferguson, which became the epicenter of such protests after the 2014 killing of Mike Brown. The rally was organized by the Ferguson-Florissant School District to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Joseph Davis came to the district in 2015 to become its superintendent because of Brown and the protests following his death. He told the crowd that systemic racism is part of the problem and that education is a remedy.