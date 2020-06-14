Marchers turn out in St. Louis suburb of Ferguson

Missouri State Highway Patrolmen stand in front of the Ferguson,Missouri Police Department, minutes after protesters broke windows on the building in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A couple of hundred protesters gathered for a peaceful rally near the building protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds marched Saturday throughout the St. Louis area to protest the death of George Floyd.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one of the largest was in Ferguson, which became the epicenter of such protests after the 2014 killing of Mike Brown. The rally was organized by the Ferguson-Florissant School District to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joseph Davis came to the district in 2015 to become its superintendent because of Brown and the protests following his death. He told the crowd that systemic racism is part of the problem and that education is a remedy.

