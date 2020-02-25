Man’s fatal shooting by Fulton officer ruled justified

by: The Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A special prosecutor has ruled that a Fulton police officer’s fatal shooting of a man in December was justified.

Special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff said in a report released Monday the officer reasonably believed he was in danger of injury or death when he shot 25-year-old Cody McCaulou on Dec. 30. Sokoloff said McCaulou was driving toward the officer and the vehicle was only 6 feet away when the shooting occurred.

The man was shot outside an elementary school. An officer tried to pull McCaulou over on a street in front of the school before the shooting.

