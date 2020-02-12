Man wounded in Missouri shootout convicted of firearm charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– A convicted felon who was wounded in a Kansas City shootout has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday that 26-year-old Malliek Haynes was shot in the left after an April 2017 altercation with a group of people at a store. It was unlawful for him to be in possession of the pistol because he had prior convictions for robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

The latest conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison.

