Man sues over arrest while filming Kansas City police

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. In the wake of Floyd’s death, state lawmakers around the country want to make it easier to hold police legally accountable for their actions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who was prosecuted after filming two police officers who he thought were being too aggressive in their arrest of a black transgender woman is suing the city and the officers.

Roderick Reed was convicted of violating a city ordinance during the arrest in May 2019. Mayor Quinton Lucas pardoned Reed last week. Now Reed is suing for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

A grand jury indicted the officers for misdemeanor assault and prosecutors cited Reed’s video when charges were announced. Reed says in his lawsuit he refused to move away because he believed the officers would kill Breona Hill.