Man stabbed to death in Bentonville, person of interest sought

The man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.

by: Garrett Fergeson

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Bentonville Police are investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of SE B Street that left one man dead.

Police received a call at 9:05 a.m. Thursday about a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene they found a man outside who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Sgt. Gene Page with Bentonville Police.

Police are looking for an adult black male, possibly wearing a red jacket who took off on foot before police arrived, according to Page.

Page said the man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.

If you have any information about the deadly stabbing to contact Bentonville Police.

