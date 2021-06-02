Man shot after attempting to grab Arkansas trooper’s gun, causing struggle

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A man was shot and killed west of Hot Springs, Arkansas, after attempting to grab a trooper’s gun and causing a struggle on Wednesday, June 2.

At approximately 12:34 p.m., The Arkansas State Police said a trooper tried to pull over a motorcycle which turned into a short pursuit along U.S. Highway 70 toward Lake Hamilton Schools.

The pursuit ended after the motorcycle driver abandoned his bike and fled on foot toward a wooded area with the trooper following.

The trooper fired a taser in an attempt to stop the suspect. The trooper neared the suspect, still ignoring the trooper’s orders which is when the suspect grabbed at the trooper’s gun, and a struggle ensued.

The struggle for the gun resulted in the trooper shooting the suspect at approximately 12:46 p.m.

Arkansas State Police said the trooper is on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

The incident is under investigation by the Special Agents of Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

A case file will be prepared and turned in to the Garland County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the use of deadly force by the trooper is consistent with Arkansas laws.