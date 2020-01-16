Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist

ST. LOUIS (AP)– A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a St. Louis County bank.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 57-year-old Mitchell Finley was sentenced Wednesday for the heist and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say he approached a teller in April, placed a white bag on the counter and announced that he was robbing the bank. The teller put $4,131 into the bag. He then went to a nearby restaurant, where he was arrested.

A backpack that was found next to him contained the clothing he wore during the bank robbery and the stolen money.