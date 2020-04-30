Man sentenced in murder of man who shot Columbia activist

An Illinois man who fatally shot a man who killed a Columbia community activist has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Laron Nesbitt, of Calumet City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He was accused of killing Deonte Gainwell in January 2019.

Gainwell shot and killed activist Ahmonta Harris in November 2018. Prosecutors said they would not have charged Gainwell in that shooting because it occurred while Harris was breaking into Gainwell’s home.

Before his death, Harris frequently attended community meetings to urge young people to stay away from violence.