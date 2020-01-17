Man sentenced for St. Louis carjacking with toddler in car

ST. LOUIS (AP)– A St. Louis man who carjacked a car with a toddler inside has been sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison.

Federal authorities say Elijah Roberts used a gun to take a woman’s car in St. Louis on February 2018 just after she buckled her children into car seats. The woman was able to get her infant out but Roberts drove away with her 15-month-old son in the car. The boy was later found safe in an alley.

Roberts led police on a 45-minute chase, during which he rammed two police cars and injured an officer. He was arrested after the car broke down.

He was sentenced Thursday.