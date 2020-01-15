Man sentenced for fatal shooting at Columbia Waffle House

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)– A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a security guard fatally shot a man during a melee inside a Waffle House in Columbia.

Matthew McMillan was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and other charges in the January 2018 death of Anthony Warren.

Trial testimony and video surveillance showed Warren was shot by security guard Robert Moses, who was trying to break up a fight between Moses and another man when he fired a shot that hit Warren.

Moses has not been charged but he, the security company he worked for and Waffle House have been sued in Warren’s death.