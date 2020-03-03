Man pleads not guilty to child abuse but murder plea delayed

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. A grand jury indicted Elledge, of Missouri, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the death of his missing Chinese wife after the case stalled in front of a judge. Boone County prosecutors had filed a first-degree murder charge against Elledge on Feb. 19, although the body of his wife, Mengqi Ji, has not been recovered. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in his Chinese wife’s death pleaded not guilty to child abuse and domestic assault charges but a plea in the murder case was delayed.

Joseph Elledge entered the pleas Monday to child abuse, endangerment and domestic assault. A plea on a first-degree murder charge was delayed until he can find a lawyer for that case.

Elledge is accused of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, who has not been seen since early October. The child abuse and endangerment charges relate to the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. Court documents say investigators believe Elledge strangled his wife and dumped her body in a remote area.