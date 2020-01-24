Man pleads guilty to triple murder in 2017 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 29-year-old Kansas City man has admitted that he killed three people in 2017.

Deaundre Brown pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Police say he shot two women and a man during a drug deal in east Kansas City.

The victims were 30-year-old Jennifer Zimmerman, 30-year-old Victor Portillo and 25-year-old Yesseria Ahumada.

Police said a witness told investigators he overheard a conversation between Portillo and Brown about the drug deal. The shootings happened during that meeting.

The plea deal recommends 20 years for each count, to be served concurrently.