Man pleads guilty to triple murder in 2017 in Kansas City

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 29-year-old Kansas City man has admitted that he killed three people in 2017.

Deaundre Brown pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Police say he shot two women and a man during a drug deal in east Kansas City.

The victims were 30-year-old Jennifer Zimmerman, 30-year-old Victor Portillo and 25-year-old Yesseria Ahumada.

Police said a witness told investigators he overheard a conversation between Portillo and Brown about the drug deal. The shootings happened during that meeting.

The plea deal recommends 20 years for each count, to be served concurrently.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories