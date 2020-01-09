Man killed, child wounded in Kansas City apartment shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– Authorities say a man was killed and a child wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Police said in a news release that witnesses reported that the suspect argued with the adult victim Wednesday before firing at him multiple times. Police say the suspect then left in an unknown direction.

Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital where he died. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police say a young child who also was wounded at the scene was driven to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police provided no motive for the shooting but said it doesn’t appear to be random.