Man in Jefferson City charged with making terrorist threat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — And in Jefferson City, a 26-year-old man was charged with making a terrorist threat.

Brian Groner was charged today after posting threats on his Facebook page.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the probable cause statement referred to one post that said quote “your next mass shooter. Columbine won’t have expletive on me.”

The posts were public and more than 10 people reported them to police.

Police also said that Groner was hostile when he was arrested but he allegedly said he understood the gravity of his statements.