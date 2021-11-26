Man in custody after allegedly pulling knife on officer

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) — A Hannibal man is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer.
KHQA-TV says the 44-year-old suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop Tuesday and tried to run away. When the officer caught up with him, the man allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket.
The officer was able to keep him from opening the blade, but police say the man threw the knife to a friend and told him to use it to kill the officer.
Police say other officers quickly responded and took both men into custody.