Man in custody after allegedly pulling knife on officer

by: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) — A Hannibal man is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer.

KHQA-TV says the 44-year-old suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop Tuesday and tried to run away. When the officer caught up with him, the man allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket.

The officer was able to keep him from opening the blade, but police say the man threw the knife to a friend and told him to use it to kill the officer.

Police say other officers quickly responded and took both men into custody.

