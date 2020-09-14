Man dies after Wentzville bar fight, two men charged with his murder

WENTZVILLE, Mo, – Two men have been charged with murder after a bar fight lead to the death of 27-year-old man. The victim has been identified as Chaise Dunlap.

Police said 24-year-old Devin Dodson is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. 30-year-old Deangelo Williams is charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents state Williams and his girlfriend were leaving the Lava Hookah Lounge Friday night when his girlfriend and another woman got into a fight.

Williams girlfriend was later confronted by Dodson, which led to Dodson and Deangelo fighting.

After those incidents, court documents state Williams says Chaise Dunlap started following him and was yelling racial slurs.

Williams says he punched Dunlap and when Dunlap continued to follow him, he went to his girlfriend’s car and pulled out a vehicle jack from the trunk.

The police report says Williams said he intended to use the jack to defend himself because his shoulder was injured from a previous incident.

Williams then saw Dodson and Dunlap fighting and Dunlap choking Dodson. Williams told police he intended to separate the men.

Video shows Williams using the jack to strike Dunlap in the head. Police say Dunlap immediately went unconscious and could no longer defend himself. Williams then allegedly struck Dunlap two more times with the jack.

Williams told police during an interview that he had several alcoholic drinks that night.