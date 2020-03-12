Man dies after Missouri deputy uses stun gun on him

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 37-year-old man has died after a St. Louis sheriff’s deputy used a stun gun on him while serving a restraining order.

The sheriff’s office announced the death Wednesday. Deputies arrived at a home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve a temporary restraining order that required the man to leave the residence.

Officials said the man tried to assault the two deputies, prompting a struggle. One of the deputies used his stun gun. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An official cause of death has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing. 

