Man dead, women wounded in shooting outside Columbia club

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)– A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a security guard at a Columbia nightclub and seriously injured a woman.

Thirty-six-year-old Curtis Allen Lewis is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond on charges of voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Sunday’s shooting outside Vibez Lounge.

The gunfire killed killed 34-year-old Treshawn Kitchen and injured a 30-year-old woman.

No attorney is listed for Kitchen in online court records.