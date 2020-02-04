Man dead, women wounded in shooting outside Columbia club

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gun shooting generic_1454369825078.jpg

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)– A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a security guard at a Columbia nightclub and seriously injured a woman.

Thirty-six-year-old Curtis Allen Lewis is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond on charges of voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Sunday’s shooting outside Vibez Lounge.

The gunfire killed killed 34-year-old Treshawn Kitchen and injured a 30-year-old woman.

No attorney is listed for Kitchen in online court records.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now