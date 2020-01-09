Man convicted in killing of Ethiopian refugee store clerk

ST. LOUIS (AP)– A St. Louis man has been convicted in the shooting death of an Ethiopian refugee who was working at a convenience store to earn enough money to bring his wife and children from a refugee camp to St. Louis.

Forty-one-year-old Antonio Muldrew was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and five other charges in the July 2014 death of store clerk Abdulrauf Kadir.

The release said Muldrew shot Kadir three times in the chest and abdomen before going behind the counter himself to make change and sales for patrons as Kadir bled. Muldrew then grabbed cash and lottery tickets from the register and counter and fatally shot Kadir in the head twice when he sought help from customers.