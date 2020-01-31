Man charged with murder after child fatally shoots himself

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder after a 2-year-old boy shot himself to death.

Clay County prosecutors say 30-year-old Christopher Ray Ellis of Gladstone was indicted by a county grand jury on second-degree murder and first-degree child endangerment charges.

The boy was found Sept. 24 at a Gladstone apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports the indictment alleges Ellis failed to supervise the child, who found an unsecured gun in the apartment and shot himself. Online court records do not name an attorney for Ellis.