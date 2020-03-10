Man charged with grabbing officer’s gun as she drove

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis area man been charged with grabbing a police officer’s gun and pointing it at her while she was driving a squad car.

Twenty-five-year-old Sean Radford, of Florissant, is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond after he was charged Monday with disarming a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Saint Louis County police say officers arrested Radford after responding Sunday night to a domestic violence disturbance.

Court documents say he fought with the officer over her gun while in the front seat of the patrol vehicle.