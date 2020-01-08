Man attempting to rob ATM technician shot outside credit union in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI)– A person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while trying to rob an ATM technician outside a credit union in unincorporated St. Louis County.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police received a call for a shooting just after 1:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union in the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive.

Panus said two people approached the ATM tech while the individual was servicing the machine. One of the suspects was then shot and the other person drove away from the scene. It’s unclear who shot the suspect.

The wounded suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Panus said the ATM tech stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.

Anyone with information on the robbery and shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.