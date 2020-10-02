Man admits stealing $1.45 million from Enterprise subsidiary

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 41-year-old Florida employee has admitted stealing $1.45 million from an Enterprise Holdings subsidiary.

David Michael Kramer, of Broward County, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to five counts of wire fraud. Kramer worked for Enterprise Leasing Company of Florida from 2009 to June of this year.

Prosecutors said he requested 694 fraudulent checks from the company and used the money for such things as vacations, designer clothes and expensive watches.

St. Louis-based Enterprise Enterprise sued Kramer in August to block him from withdrawing $250,000 from a retirement account.