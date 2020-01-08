Man accused of soliciting explicit videos from Virginia girl

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)– A Missouri man is accused of soliciting child pornography from a girl in Virginia.

Jail records show 57-year-old Thomas Collura is in custody in Williamsburg.

The girl’s parents went to James City County police when they suspected their daughter was having inappropriate conversations with a man. Police say messages from Collura encouraged the girl to create pornographic videos.

Court filings say the girl created over 140 videos for Collura. He was arrested last month and brought to Virginia on Friday.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories