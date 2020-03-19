Man accused of robbing 3 St. Louis-area banks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 56-year-old St. Louis man faces federal charges for allegedly robbing three banks over a five-week period.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Thomas Joseph Intagliata was charged by complaint Friday. He is jailed and does not have a listed attorney.

Federal prosecutors say Intagliata took more than $8,000 from the Together Credit Union on Thursday. Detectives reviewing surveillance footage determined the robber was the same man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch on Feb. 11 and a First Community Credit Union on Feb. 28.

Police tracked Intagliata to his home and arrested him after a brief foot chase.

