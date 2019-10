ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More details have been set for the major league soccer stadium planned for st. Louis.

The proposed 250 million dollar stadium would be built near 20th and Market Street with practice fields and other team facilities across the street.

The stadium would seat just over 22,000 fans.

It would be owned by the MLS ownership and the group hopes to break ground by next spring so that the stadium would open in March of 2022.